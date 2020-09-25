Over 4 lakh samples tested in Anantapur

456 new cases reported in the last 24 hours

Over four lakh swab samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Anantapur district as of Friday.

Of the 4,25,109 samples collected so far, results of 4,05,771 samples were declared. The total number of positive cases stands at 55,346 persons, of which 456 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Around 13,000 persons required hospitalisation while the rest were kept under home quarantine.

Out of the samples collected so far, 9,623 samples were rejected and 9,368 were transferred to laboratories outside the district. the and results of 3,491 were yet to be announced. At the VDRL laboratory of Anantapur Medical College, 1,80,337 samples were sent for testing under the RT-PCR method and 13,255 samples were tested in Tirupati. Testing under the Tru-Nat method was conducted for 67,302 samples at five centres in the district. Rapid antigen test was conducted on 1,64,215 persons and out of them, 18,517 samples were found to be positive.

Out of the 55,346 persons who tested positive, 472 persons succumbed to the virus including six persons on Friday, and 52,342 persons recovered. Currently, 2,402 persons are being actively treated at hospitals and COVID Care Centres.

In Kurnool district, 205 new COVID-19 positive cases were registered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number of positive persons went up to 55,250. Of them, 52,469 recovered and went home with 458 deaths recorded so far. Only 2,323 patients were being treated in hospitals and COVID Care Centres.