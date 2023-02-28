Over 38% candidates qualify for SI preliminary examination in Andhra Pradesh

February 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Over 38% of the candidates who appeared for the preliminary written test for recruitment of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub-Inspectors of Police (Civil) and SCT Reserve Sub-Inspectors of Police (A.P. Special Police) were declared qualified.

A.P. State-Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) declared the result of the examination held on February 19 across the State. The result is available on slprb.ap.gov.in. It is first of the three-round recruitment drive.

A total of 1,51,288 candidates have appeared for the written test and 57,923 have qualified, according to APSLPRB chairman Manish Kumar Sinha. Of them, 49,386 are male and 8,537 are female candidates.

The qualifying marks for OC candidates was 40 out of 100 in each paper, and it is 35 marks for BC candidates. For SC, ST and ex-servicemen candidates, the cut-off is 30 out of 100 in each paper.

Only candidates who have attained the qualification marks in both papers were declared qualified for the test.

The board received 1,553 objections to the answer key and it was found that one question in the second paper has multiple correct answers.

The scanned OMR sheets will be available on the website till 11 a.m. on March 4.

Mr. Manish Kumar said that the registration for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be open shortly. The recruitment drive is to fill 411 SI posts.

Call letters for constable recruitment

Meanwhile, SLPRB said the call letters for PMT and PET for posts of SCT Police Constable will be available on the website from March 1 up to March 10. The PMT and PET will be conducted on March 13 tentatively and the final written test will be conducted in the last week of April 2023.