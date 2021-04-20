‘Over 35k under home isolation in State’

VIJAYAWADA

20 April 2021 00:16 IST

State COVID Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth said that the government is increasing treatment capacities in the State in line with the rising number of infections.

He said that as of Monday, 7,535 patients were admitted to COVID hospitals in the State and 35,465 were under home isolation and were being monitored by doctors.

He said 1,686 patients were in COVID Care Centres and 3,665 were being treated with the help of oxygen supply and ventilators.

Rumours ruled out

The COVID Command and Control Centre, in a separate release, said that if a person tests positive after vaccination it would be only because of the infection and not due to vaccination.

“Both Covaxin and Covishield don’t lead to a positive test result. Post-vaccination, if a person is tested and RTPCR test turns positive, it means that the person has the disease,” the release stated.

It also suggested that fever post-vaccination is not a cause of worry and is a common reaction that could be treated with 650mg paracetamol pill.