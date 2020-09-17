Over 34,000 students appear for EAMCET on day one

Examination centres being sanitised after every session, says official

Students seeking admission in undergraduate engineering courses appeared for EAMCET-2020, which started on Thursday.

The EAMCET is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

While JNTUK Vice-Chancellor Ramalinga Raju is its chairman, V. Ravindra, a professor, is its convener.

The examination is being conducted for seven days (up to September 25) in 14 sessions in 118 centres spread across 47 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Of them, 114 centres are in the 13 districts of the State and four in Hyderabad.

Attendance percentage

On the first day, 34,994 of the total 41,444 registered candidates wrote the test (84.43% attendance).

After being postponed thrice on account of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the government could finally conduct the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) amidst strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines from September 10.

Initially planned in April this year, the examinations had to be deferred due to a sharp spike in positive cases across the State.

“Convincing the students and parents in these difficult times has been the biggest challenge,” admits M. Sudheer Reddy, Special Officer, AP CETs.

Explaining the elaborate arrangements made at the examination centres, he said the three-hour gap between the morning (9 a.m. to 12 noon) and afternoon (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) sessions was being utilised to sanitise the centres.

The CETs in the State started on September 10 with ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test) when students seeking admission in MBA and MCA programmes wrote it, followed by the Engineering Common Entrance Test for lateral entry into engineering on September 14.