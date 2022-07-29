Andhra Pradesh: Over ₹32,000 crore spent on Kapu welfare, says Jagan

July 29, 2022 18:26 IST

₹508 crore deposited into the accounts of women under YSR Kapu Nestham

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday claimed that ₹32,296 crore, including ₹16,256 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), had been spent for the welfare of Kapu community over the past three years in the State.

Mr. Jagan deposited ₹508 crore to 3.38 lakh women belonging to the Kapu, Ontari, Balija and Telaga communities under the third-phase YSR Kapu Nestham scheme here on Friday by clicking a button.

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting, Mr. Jagan alleged that the budgets presented during N. Chandrababu Naidu’s regime were “magical” on the welfare of the Kapus. The present government had released ₹1,492 crore through YSR Kapu Nestham alone since 2019, he claimed.

“The schemes like YSR Kapu Nestham have not been promised in the two-page manifesto, but we are committed for the welfare of the Kapus. It’s a government for the poor, farmers and the women”, said Mr. Jagan.

“A majority of the financial aid is being disbursed through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Mr. Naidu’s government too adopted similar method, titled DPT — Dochuko (rob), Panchuko (distribute) and Tinuko (swindle). The DPT was meant for the TDP and its supporters,” he alleged.

“Every penny is being received by the eligible beneficiary through the DBT. The Opposition’s remarks on Andhra heading towards a financial crisis like Sri Lanka are part of the political campaign,” the Chief Minister said.

On Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Jagan said the gentleman (Mr. Pawan) was attempting to woo the Kapu votes only to be “sold” to Mr. Naidu in the next Assembly elections.

“I do not have any one like what Mr. Pawan is to Mr. Naidu. Assess my welfare measures and review within the family and decide the future course of the State. However, I believe in what I have done these three years,” Mr. Jagan said.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan participated in a road show for nearly two km in the Gollaprolu area.