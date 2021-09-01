Andhra Pradesh

Over 3.04 crore vaccines administered in A.P. so far

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 01 September 2021 01:11 IST
Updated: 01 September 2021 01:11 IST

More than 11.44 lakh administered on Tuesday

Andhra Pradesh had administered 3.04 crore doses of vaccine against COVID-19 so far as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Cowin portal. The Health Department said that more than 56% of the eligible population (18+) in the State was administered with at least one dose of vaccine as of 4 p.m.

Of the total doses administered, 2,19,09,187 crore were given as the first dose and 85,45,420 lakh were give as second dose vaccines. About 41% of the total population of 5.25 crore have so far received at least one dose, while 15.9% of people were fully vaccinated, officials said.

Meanwhile, as the State took up a special drive aimed at providing first dose vaccine to the 18 to 44 age group, over 11.44 lakh doses were administered across the State on Tuesday at 2,432 sites.

