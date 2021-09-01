Andhra Pradesh

Over 3.04 crore vaccines administered in A.P. so far

Andhra Pradesh had administered 3.04 crore doses of vaccine against COVID-19 so far as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Cowin portal. The Health Department said that more than 56% of the eligible population (18+) in the State was administered with at least one dose of vaccine as of 4 p.m.

Of the total doses administered, 2,19,09,187 crore were given as the first dose and 85,45,420 lakh were give as second dose vaccines. About 41% of the total population of 5.25 crore have so far received at least one dose, while 15.9% of people were fully vaccinated, officials said.

Meanwhile, as the State took up a special drive aimed at providing first dose vaccine to the 18 to 44 age group, over 11.44 lakh doses were administered across the State on Tuesday at 2,432 sites.


Sep 1, 2021

