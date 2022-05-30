Andhra Pradesh: Over 3,000 youth secure jobs at employment fair in Rayachoti

57 firms from across the country took part in the recruitment drive

57 firms from across the country took part in the recruitment drive

Rajampet Member of Parliament P.V. Mithun Reddy on Monday urged youth to extensively attend the job melas and utilise every opportunity to land jobs. He said that the State government was committed to organising job melas as a regular feature for the benefit of jobless youth.

The MP was addressing youth and students who attended the mega job mela at the ZP High School grounds at B. Kothakota mandal headquarters in Annamayya district.

Organised for the first time in the region, the job mela saw the participation of over 3,000 candidates from several parts of Madanapalle division, particularly from the remote Tamballapalle Assembly constituency. The organisers said that 57 companies from across the country were represented at the job mela, while 99% of the candidates with a background in engineering and technical education landed jobs with packages ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹12 lakh.

Mr. Mithun Reddy said that the youth should not lose heart over being unable to secure lucrative jobs. He said that the first priority should be to secure a job, after which efforts can be made to scale to higher ranks. Securing a job would give the youth much-needed confidence and an immediate source of income for their families, he said.

The MP said that it was a welcome sign that more women had landed jobs in the mela.

Referring to the work on water projects in Tamballapalle Assembly constituency, Mr. Mithun Reddy said that during the last three years, brisk progress was being made to link the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi which would provide water to all tanks in the region. The main goal of the water grid in the rain shadow region was to eliminate the possibility of drought and enable the farmers to reap bumper harvests.

Collector P.S. Gireesha said that more job melas would be organised all over Annamayya district and the youth and students would be intimated in advance so that they could prepare well.