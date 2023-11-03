HamberMenu
Over 3,000 employees from A.P. to participate in Delhi protest today

November 03, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

More than 3,000 employees from Andhra Pradesh will be participating in the massive protest being staged at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, in response to a call given by the All-India State Government Employees’ Federation (AISGEF) on November 3.

A statement by Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association said association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, general secretary K.V. Siva Reddy and several others from Vijayawada, Guntur, Eluru and West Krishna boarded the Andhra Pradesh Express, while employees from Kadapa and other Rayalaseema districts boarded the Nizamuddin Express on Thursday for Delhi.

The main demand of the protestors is abolition of the New Pension Scheme and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. Besides, the employees are also demanding immediate measures to fill the vacant posts in the government departments, ban on privatisation, regularisation of the services of contract employees and release of the pending 18 months’ DA stopped at the time of COVID-19 among other demands.

