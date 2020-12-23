Over 3,000 devout take part in ‘padayatra’ to Tirumala

Use of drones on the route, which is banned, sparks a row on third day

The three-day ‘padayatra’ undertaken by a number of over 3,000 devotees, led by former Rajampeta MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy, on the ancient forest route originally used by saint poet Tallapaka Annamayya to Tirumala temple ended on Tuesday.

Government whip and Rayachoti MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy also joined the procession at Kukkaladoddi, the last village at the intersection of Chittoor and Kadapa districts, from where the hilly terrain begins.

Mr. Amarnath Reddy, who has been undertaking the Padayatra on this less-explored route for several years, has been vociferously demanding that the government recognise the route by developing facilities for the devout. As it is currently an unofficial trekking path, any devotee entering Tirumala from this side of the forest is deemed as an intruder. “The TTD should recognise the route taken by none other than the great Annamacharya over 500 years back,” he told The Hindu.

The procession, which was largely peaceful, kicked up a row on the third and last day when a drone hovered over the members when they crossed Papavinasanam point on Tirumala hills. The TTD has banned the use of drones by private persons on the hills citing security reasons.

Mr. Amarnatha Reddy said he had no knowledge of deployment of drones as his intention was only to complete the ‘padayatra’ successfully. Contacted by this correspondent, Mr. Srikanth Reddy admitted to have sighted the drone, but denied knowledge of who could have used it. The TTD security sleuths who sighted the drone hovering over prohibited space, seized and erased the content recorded by it.