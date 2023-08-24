HamberMenu
Over 300 two-wheelers gutted in fire mishap in private showroom at Vijayawada

Reasons for fire was not known immediately, the Fire personnel said

August 24, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A fireman having a look at the Vehicles burnt in flames in a private showroom near Benz Circle in Vijayawada on August 24, 2023.

A fireman having a look at the Vehicles burnt in flames in a private showroom near Benz Circle in Vijayawada on August 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

More than 300 two-wheelers were burnt in flames in a private showroom-cum-godown, located near Benz Circle, in the wee hours on August 24. However, no casualties were reported.

Additional Director of AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services (North Region), G. Srinivasulu said the a few workers noticed fire in the showroom while they were unloading the stock around 4.50 a.m. 

“Six fire tenders from Auto Nagar, Krishnalanka and other stations rushed to the spot and put off the flames,” Mr. Srinivasulu told The Hindu. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Central Zone, P. Bhaskar Rao, said that the police and the fire personnel evacuated the nearby residents as a precautionary measure.

“The cause of fire is not known immediately and the loss was not estimated,” the ACP said.

