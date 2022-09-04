Over 300 kg rotten meat seized from shops in city

Teams conduct inspections in various areas

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 04, 2022 23:25 IST

Over 300 kilogram of stale meat put on sale in five different shops in the city was seized by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials on Sunday.

Teams led by Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr. Ravichand inspected five meat shops in Machavaram, BRTS Road and Prakash Nagar areas on Sunday, according to a release by the VMC.

Officials said that the rotten chicken and mutton were stocked by the traders to sell on Sunday.

Dr. Ravichand asked people to be wary of the stale meat being sold by the traders. He said meat shops would be sealed if they were found selling stale meat more than once. Officials also found and seized stale meat of over 100 kg each on the last two Sundays.

