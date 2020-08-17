Over 300 habitations plunge into darkness in West Godavari

POLAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

Communication cut off as water enters villages

Over 300 habitations, mostly Adivasi villages, plunged into darkness due to floods to the Godavari.

As the flood water was flowing over seven feet and above in the villages in the Agency areas in East and West Godavari districts, many electric poles and transformers were submerged in waters.

The APTransco officials stopped power supply to prevent untoward incidents like electric shock and short circuits. Transco officials appealed to the villagers not to touch the electric motors installed in fields, transformers, cables and poles, which were in waters for the last three days.

Many Adivasi families staying in Koida, Repakagommu, Rudramkota, Koruturu, Gaddapalli, Ramavaram, Jeediguppa, Paidipakala, Singanapalli, Mamidigondi, Singanapalli, Patha Polavaram, Sirivaka, Kondrukota, Paidakulamamidi and other habitations in Polavaram, Velerupadu, Chinturu, V.R. Puram, Kunavaram mandals left for hilly areas.

“We went to the nearby hill on Sunday evening as flood water entered Jeediguppa hamlet. All the huts were inundated," said Dora, a Konda Reddy tribal.

“Communication has been cut off three days ago as rivulets and streams are overflowing on the roads due to heavy rains and floods. Many villages do not have power supply in the Agency area,” said a gram volunteer on anonymity.

Appeal to public

Officials appealed to the public not to move in flood waters in the dark and travel in boats as knee-deep water was flowing in the villages.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana said that generators were arranged in the rehabilitation centres where about 1,500 families were shifted from the marooned habitations.

“Snake bite vails have been supplied to all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) in the Agency area. Besides, emergency drugs have been supplied to the dispensaries and PHCs,” said a medical officer.