Over 300 cases reported for third day in a row in A.P.

23 March 2021 00:34 IST

Krishna, Kurnool record one death each

For the third consecutive day, the State reported over 300 new infections. In the 24 hours ending Monday morning, 310 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths were reported.

The cumulative tally increased to 8,94,044 and the number of active cases also increased to 2,382. Only 114 patients recovered in the past day, and the number of recoveries increased to 8,84,471 while the recovery rate came down to 98.93%. The death toll increased to 7,191 while the death rate remains at 0.80%.

The positivity rate of the 35,375 samples tested in the past day was 0.88% and the overall positivity rate of 1.477 crore samples was at 6.05%. The tests per million ratio has increased to 2.76 lakh.

Each of the two new deaths occurred in Krishna and Kurnool districts.

Chittoor has again reported the highest single-day tally of 51 new infections in the past day. It was followed by East Godavari (43), Visakhapatnam (43), Guntur (28), Anantapur (26), Krishna (26), Kurnool (21), Kadapa (20), Srikakulam (20), Nellore (13), Prakasam (12) and Vizianagaram (7). West Godavari reported no new case in the past day.

Meanwhile, Guntur witnessed the highest surge in new infections in the past week. It reported 369 new infections, while Chittoor reported 335, Visakhapatnam 227, Krishna reported 210 and Kurnool reported 200 cases in the past week.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,866), West Godavari (94,409), Chittoor (88,440), Guntur (76,301), Anantapur (68,012), Nellore (62,627), Prakasam (62,296), Kurnool (61,165), Visakhapatnam (60,484), Kadapa (55,564), Krishna (49,371), Srikakulam (46,389) and Vizianagaram (41,225).