Over 3 lakh women get ₹276 crore under YSR Aasara scheme in NTR district

March 25, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister  K. Narayana Swamy, Collector S Dilli Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu and others handing over cheques to women beneficiaries the YSR Aasara scheme in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The State government credited ₹276.79 crore towards the third tranche of the YSR Aasara scheme into the accounts of 3.21 lakh women in NTR district on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, along with former minister and Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLA and AP Planning Board vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu and NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao and others, handed over cheques to the beneficiaries during a programme here on Saturday.

Mr. Swamy said the State government had brought in several companies to provide business opportunities to women under the scheme.

Mr. Dilli Rao said the district administration was organising various programmes for women to achieve progress in the ventures they have taken up. He said skill development training programmes were also made available to women.

