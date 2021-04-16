Over 2,800 kg ganja seized in two incidents

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 April 2021 20:37 IST

A person from Tamil Nadu arrested in one case

In a huge haul, officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized over 2,800 kg ganja in two incidents in Visakhapatnam district, here on Friday.

In one case, based on credible information, teams of the SEB along with Munchingputtu police intercepted a vehicle at Gummasiragamputtu village of Munchingputtu mandal, and seized about 2,100 kg ganja from it.

In another case, the SEB team intercepted a vehicle near Marripalem checkpost in Koyyuru mandal and arrested one person Mathi Selvaraj (49) of Tamil Nadu, who was allegedly trying to transport 730 kg ganja from. The accused was allegedly shifting Ganja from interior parts of the Agency to Tamil Nadu.