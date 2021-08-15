Over 2.62 lakh houses being built in Jagananna Colonies

Vijayawada

15 August 2021 00:12 IST

It is targeted to complete 50,000 houses every six months: Botcha

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the government has undertaken the construction of 2,62,216 houses in the G+3 format for the urban poor in the YSR Jagananna Colonies, and it is targeted to complete 50,000 houses every six months.

The total project cost is ₹21,167.86 crore. Of the total cost, the Central government’s share is ₹3,933.24 crore and the State’s share is ₹12,644.34 crore. The remaining amount (₹4,590.28 crore) is the contribution of the beneficiaries.

Addressing a gathering at the AP-Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (AP-TIDCO) head office after administering the oath of office of its Chairman to J. Prasanna Kumar on Saturday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the houses were being built in 177 colonies in 88 municipalities. All basic amenities were planned to be provided in a two-year time frame with priority to drinking water, roads and electricity.

Mr. Prasanna Kumar said he was grateful to the Chief Minister for appointing him as Chairman of AP-TIDCO, saying it was an opportunity to serve the poor. Efforts would be made to complete the construction of houses at the earliest, he said.

Endowments Minister V. Srinivas, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, YSRCP leaders Devineni Avinash and Satrucharla Parikshit Raju, and TIDCO MD Ch. Sreedhar and General Manager Harinath Babu were present.