Over 26,000 families evacuated in Konaseema, Chintoor Agency as second spell of flood ravages region

AMALAPURAM/CHINTOOR

More than 26,300 families were evacuated by July 29 (Monday) in the Konaseema region and Chintoor Agency as the second spell of the Godavari flood ravaged the entire Godavari region.

In Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district alone, 21,492 families were evacuated in the 12 mandals that were hit by the flood in the past 48 hours. In an official release, the district Collector R. Mahesh Kumar said that 47 villages had been affected and relief operations were in full swing with the deployment of 75 boats. More than 230 families had been shifted to relief camps from the island villages.

The villages in the Central and Eastern Godavari delta were the worst hit with thousands of acres of agriculture and horticulture crops under a sheet of floodwater for over a week. Three National Disaster Response Force teams were engaged in the relief operations, during which they distributed 40,000 water packets to the affected people by venturing into the flooded areas.

In the Chintoor Agency of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, road connectivity between Chintoor of A.P. and Konta of Chhattisgarh had snapped.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Chintoor) Project Officer Kavuri Chaitanya said that more than 4,800 families had been evacuated in the Agency and over 6,100 tarpaulins had been supplied to the affected families. As many as 79 relief camps were opened across the Agency. Road access had been reportedly cut off to about 41 locations in the region. The ITDA authorities suspended electricity supply to 121 villages to avoid any untoward incidents due to the presence of flood water in the villages.

Alluri Sitharama Raju district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar inspected the relief camps and distribution of essential commodities.

The second Godavari flood warning was in force at the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram and flood water inflow was more than 14 lakh cusecs.