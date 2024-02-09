Over 2.6 lakh devotees expected to offer prayers at Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli in Andhra Pradesh on Rathasaptami.

February 09, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Over 2.6 lakh devotees from various parts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to offer prayers in the historic Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple of Arasavalli, Srikakulam, on February 16 on the occasion of Rathasaptami.

King Devendra Varma, the ruler of Kalinga Kingdom, constructed the temple in the 7th Century, according to the stone inscriptions available. The temple was built in such a way that sunrays fall on the feet of the presiding deity in March and October, twice in a year.

According to puranas, the Sun God blesses both health and wealth of the devotees. The number of devotees visiting the temple on Rathasaptami has been increasing every year. District officials are gearing up to make foolproof arrangements for them. Revenue Divisional Officer Ch. Rangayya and Executive Officer of the temple D.L.V. Ramesh who reviewed the arrangements, said that the special prayers would begin from 15th midnight and devotees will be allowed to be in the queue lines.

The temple trustee N. Koteswara Chowdary suggested to the officials to ensure hassle-free darshan for donors by forming an exclusive queue line for them. Circle Inspector (Traffic) Avataram said that all the devotees should park their vehicles on the 80-foot road.