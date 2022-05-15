Over 26 lakh COVID-19 precaution doses administered in A.P. so far

State placed fourth in country and first among southern States

Andhra Pradesh continues to be at the forefront in administering vaccines against COVID-19. As of Sunday evening, the State has administered 26.11 lakh precaution doses to the eligible beneficiaries, including frontline and healthcare workers and senior citizens.

It is in the fourth position in the country and in the top place among the southern States in administering precaution doses, according to the Cowin portal.

Uttar Pradesh administered 29.48 lakh precaution doses while West Bengal and Gujarat administered 27.5 lakh and 27.2 lakh doses respectively so far.

The neighbouring Karnataka administered 19.3 lakh precaution doses. Kerala administered 16.4 lakh doses, Tamil Nadu 10.02 lakh doses and Telangana administered 7.3 lakh precaution doses till date.

On Sunday, over 14,000 doses of the vaccine were administered to the beneficiaries across the State at 1,260 centres as of 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, a total of 9.45 crore doses of vaccine against COVID-19 were administered in the State since January 2021. About 4.7 crore persons were totally vaccinated. Administration of precaution doses to healthcare and frontline workers began in January this year.

Since the vaccination for children aged between 12 and 17 started in January, about 79.15 lakh doses were administered to children.