Over ₹250 crore spent for Vizianagaram’s development in five years: Deputy Speaker

March 19, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy addressing members of the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Clubs, in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy addressing members of the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Clubs, in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Tuesday said that the government spent over ₹250 crore for the development of Vizianagaram city in the last five years. Chamber of Commerce of Vizianagaram president Kapuganti Prakash organised an interactive session between members and Mr. Swamy, who is contesting again on YSRCP ticket from Vizianagaram constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Swamy said that he could ensure dedicated water supply for all areas and develop road network in almost all colonies. “Vizianagaram got a metropolitan look with the systematic development in the last five years. We request people to extend their support since development is visible in all 50 divisions of the city” said Mr. Swamy.

The Chamber secretary Ravva Srinivas, Rotary Club representatives Durga Balaji, Neetha Vijwani, Vudhathu Rajesh, Arun Sodhani, Inner Wheel representatives Kapuganti Sudha, Gunda Sandhya Rama and others were present.

