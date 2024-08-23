GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 25 percent grievances are related to medical and health issues, says Health Minister

Will address them by focusing on health infrastructure in remote areas, assures Satya Kumar Yadav

Updated - August 23, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 07:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav interacting with a patient in Parvatipuram government hospital on Friday. Parvatipuram MLA Bonela Vijayachandra is also seen.

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav interacting with a patient in Parvatipuram government hospital on Friday. Parvatipuram MLA Bonela Vijayachandra is also seen.

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday said that over 25 percent of public grievances were related to medical and health issues, while assuring to address them by focusing on health infrastructure in remote areas. Mr. Yadav visited Parvatipuram government hospital and expressed satisfaction over the services rendered to the patients, in spite of having limited staff and infrastructure.

Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector A. Shyam Prasad urged the Minister to establish more hospitals since the district had only one district hospital, three community health centres and 37 primary health centres (PHCs). Meanwhile, Parvatipuram MLA Bonela Vijaya Chandra asked the Minister to provide more healthcare facilities in tribal areas, where malaria and other diseases were prevalent during rainy season.

Earlier, Indian Medical Association (IMA) president J.C. Naidu and Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji met the Minister and requested him to establish a cancer hospital in Vizianagaram, since the patients were facing untold miseries with the lack of treatment for the disease in the city.

