Over 2,300 cases booked under MV Act in five days in Nandyal

Updated - September 26, 2024 07:01 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Nandyal police registered more than 2,300 cases against Motor Vehicles (MV) Act violations and imposed a fine of ₹10.77 lakh in the last five days. Following the instructions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana, the police have taken up visible policing and law enforcement from September 21 to 25, during which emphasis was laid on curbing gambling, matka, illicit liquor, and also strict implementation of MV Act to reduce road accidents.

As part of enforcement against drunken driving, police registered 92 cases and seized 64 vehicles. Similarly, police registered 417 cases against those consuming alcohol in open places and booked 240 persons for public smoking. A total fine of ₹21,280 has been collected from these violators.

The Dhone sub-division police arrested seven persons, seized ₹4,500, and four motorcycles, two roosters and six rooster knives while cracking down organised rooster fights.

Another six cases were registered against gamblers, 48 arrested and more than ₹1.20 lakh recovered from them. In the entire district, police conducted raids on illicit liquor manufacturers, and registered 33 cases and arrested 37 persons. An auto was seized and 12 bags of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice illegally transported was also recovered during the enforcement drive.

