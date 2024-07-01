Over 2.2 lakh beneficiaries receive social welfare pensions in Nandyal district

As many as 2,21,240 beneficiaries received ₹7,000 as pension, including the arrears of enhanced amount of ₹1,000 for three months, in Nandyal district. While the pension receivable is ₹93.14 crore, the total amount disbursed on Monday, including the arrears, increased to ₹150.23 crore.

Minister for Law and Minorities Welfare N. Md. Farook formally launched the programme in the district early in the morning, when he handed over the pension amount to a beneficiary in the town’s 10th ward. He said the NDA government had proved to be a people-friendly government by fulfilling its election-eve promise.

Mega DSC exam

Similarly, Minister for Roads and Buildings B.C. Janardhan Reddy launched the programme at his Banaganapalle constituency, where he announced that the government would soon fill up 16,385 teacher posts through the mega DSC. He recalled that the Land Titling Act had also been withdrawn for the benefit of farmers.

District Collector K. Srinivasulu, who distributed the pension in the town, explained that 50 houses had been mapped into a cluster, to be administered by the village and mandal-level officials for pension distribution.

In all, 1,14,039 old-age pensions, 67,736 widow pensions, 4,286 single women pensions, 2,919 artisans, 26,185 physically challenged pensions etc. had been earmarked for distribution in the district.