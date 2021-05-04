Over 20,000 new infections, 82 deaths reported in A.P.

W. Godavari witnessing rapid surge in cases and deaths

The State witnessed 82 new COVID deaths and 20,034 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning taking the death toll to 8,289 and cumulative tally to 11,84,028.

In the past day, 12,207 patients recovered, taking total recoveries to 10,16,142 with a recovery rate of 85.82%. The number of active cases increased to 1,59,597.

Over 1.15 lakh samples were tested in the past day and 17.30% of them turned positive. The overall positivity rate of 1.68 crore samples tested increased to 7.03%.

During the past three days, 3.45 lakh samples were tested and 62,926 samples turned positive registering a positivity rate of 18.2%.

West Godavari has been witnessing a rapid surge in cases and deaths of late. During the past day, 12 COVID deaths occurred in the district. It was followed by Anantapur, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram which reported nine deaths each.

Nellore reported seven deaths, Krishna reported six and Guntur reported five deaths while Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam reported four new deaths each. Kadapa has again reported no new death.

Eleven districts reported more than a thousand new infections. Srikakulam has reported 2,398 new infections, the highest among the districts.

It was followed by Chittoor (2,318), Anantapur (2,168), Visakhapatnam (1,976), Prakasam (1,741), Guntur (1,678), Kurnool (1,396), West Godavari (1,258), Nellore (1,160), East Godavari (1,075), Vizianagaram (1,075), Krishna (998) and Kadapa (793).

East Godavari's cumulative tally of infections crossed the 1.5 lakh mark and was the only district to see such a huge caseload so far. Chittoor, which was next it, was 20,000 infections behind. East Godavari's death rate was 0.47% and the recovery rate was 88.30% as it has 16,853 active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,50,281), Chittoor (1,29,129), Guntur (1,11,925), West Godavari (1,04,218), Anantapur (89,043), Visakhapatnam (87,000), Nellore (85,786), Kurnool (84,462), Srikakulam (76,973), Prakasam (76,853), Kadapa (66,816), Krishna (65,125) and Vizianagaram (53,522).