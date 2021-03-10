Over 2,000 tonnes of rice exported to West Africa

The Rice Exporters’ Association (TREA-India, non-Basmati) with the support of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has exported more than 2,000 tonnes of rice from the Kakinada deep sea port to West Africa since mid-February.
On February 13, APEDA Chairman M. Angamuthu flagged off the export of rice from the Kakinada deep sea port being operated by Kakinada Sea Port Limited (KSPL). The move helped overcome the delay in clearing of vessel traffic at the government-run Kakinada anchorage port.
TREA president B.V. Krishna Rao told The Hindu on Tuesday, “Since February 13, more than 2,000 tonnes of rice has been exported from the deep sea port to the West African countries. Export from this port helps avoid waiting time of vessels at the anchorage port.” The rice was carried by three vessels.
“By Tuesday (March 9), the number of vessels waiting at the anchorage port came down to 10 from 18, and in the coming months, the number will be further reduced,” claimed Mr. Krishna Rao.
The rice produced across the country during kharif-2020-21, will be exported through the deep sea port and the anchorage port till March 31 and later, the rice produced during rabi-2021 will be exported.
