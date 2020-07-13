Over 2,000 ‘social media activists’ under scanner

VIJAYAWADA

13 July 2020 23:40 IST

Those deliberately targeting govt. will not be spared: DGP D. Gautam Sawang

Police investigating cybercrime and bullying cases have identified more than 2,000 self-proclaimed social media activists who were targeting individuals and trying to tarnish the image of the government and welfare schemes by posting malicious content in social media groups.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), the Cyber Crime wing and the law and order police have arrested more than 25 such individuals in the last few days. Many cases are under investigation in the State, said the police.

Advertising

Advertising

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said some people and agencies were using social media as a tool by posting malicious content, morphing and other false means to target bureaucrats, public representatives and some VIPs.

“Persons who post false postings on individuals, religions, groups, shrines, government departments with an intention to provoke violence and create enmity will be booked and those who forward or promote such comments and content will not be spared either,” Mr. Sawang said.

Expressing concern over the spurt in cybercrime in the State, CID Additional DGP P.V. Sunil Kumar said persons who misuse Internet or any other electronic means to harass any individual, group or an organisation would be booked under IT Act and other sections of IPC.

Tough laws

CID Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika said offenders are liable for punishment under Section 505 of IPC.

If any social media user seeks to insult a religion by words or signs, action will be taken under Sections 298, 295 (a) and 153 (a), the SP said.

“Persons posting false and obscene messages and cheating by impersonation will be booked under Section 499 and 500. Those sending obscene messages, photographs and sexually explicit material can be arrested under Section 67 or 67 (a),” Ms. Radhika said.