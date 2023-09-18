Over 2,000 artisans, craftsmen register on PM Vishwakarma portal

September 18, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba, lauded artisans and craftsmen for their dedication to their work and their contribution to society.

The Minister attended the launch of ‘PM Vishwakarma Scheme’ for traditional artisans and craftspeople on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, and the dedication of Phase-1 of ‘India International Convention and Expo Centre — ‘Yashobhoomi’ — to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhagwanth said Vishwakarma Jayanti was a celebration of creativity and talent of the artisans. About 18 sub-groups were working under various occupations like barber, cobbler, tailor, mason, welder, carpenter and other professions, without whom our life would be unimaginable and unsustainable, he said.

“The vision of the Prime Minister is to support the craftsmen through skill development and training programmes and provide them economic support. The ‘PM Vishwakarma Scheme’ will make India No. 1 in the economy by 2047,” the Minister said.

He appealed to the Vishwakarma fraternity to utilise the opportunity being offered by the Centre and make their lives self-sustainable through self-employment.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, SCR Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil, Industries and Commerce Secretary N Yuvraj, officials of MSME, and senior Railway officers participated in the programme.

Later, nearly 2,000 artisans and craftsmen, who participated in the event, registered their names in the PM Vishwakarma portal.

