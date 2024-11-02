Over 200 persons booked on drunk driving charges in a month in Vijayawada: Police Commissioner

The NTR Commissionerate police has booked cases against 249 persons from October 2 to November 2, 2024, for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol, Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu said on Saturday.

The police conducted special drives at several junctions on M.G. Road, Eluru Road, BRTS Road, Gollapudi, Ibrahimpatnam, Pipula Road and other areas over the last 30 days and booked cases against those caught drunk driving, Mr. Rajashekar Babu said. “Of the 249 persons, ₹15,000 fine was imposed on 40 accused and ₹10,000 fine was collected from the remaining,” he added.

As accidents due to drunk driving are rampant in the region, more such drives would be conducted in the NTR Police Commissionerate limits and stern action would be taken against the accused, the Police Commissioner warned. He further stated that students booked on drunk driving charges are not eligible for jobs and driving licenses of those booked repeatedly will be cancelled.

“Due to drunk driving, the pillion riders and co-passengers suffer and in some cases deaths are occurring. Courts are also taking drunk driving cases seriously,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

