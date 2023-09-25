ADVERTISEMENT

Over 20 ‘minor’ girl workers found in aqua company in Krishna district

September 25, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 06:36 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

A 13-year-old girl from West Bengal died under mysterious circumstances near the company on September 20

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officers from various departments verifying the records of the workers engaged in an aqua processing unit near Pamarru in Krishna district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

A team of officers from the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), police and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Sunday searched an aqua processing unit near Pamarru in Krishna district and said they found about 24 “minor” girls engaged for work in the company.

It may be noted that a 13-year-old girl from West Bengal died under mysterious circumstances near the company on September 20. The Pamarru police are currently investigating that case.

The search was in response to allegations that minors were being engaged to work in the aqua export company. The team comprised SCPCR chairperson K. Appa Rao, Krishna CWC chairperson K. Suvartha and officers from the departments of Women Development and Child Welfare and Police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the search, we identified about 24 minor girls from Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and other States. They were engaged for work in different sections in the company,” Ms. Suvartha said.

“The search will continue on Monday,” Mr. Appa Rao told The Hindu. “CWC will arrange for a special bench in the company on September 25 (Monday) to check the age-proof certificates of all the workers and take necessary action,” said Ms. Suvarna. She added that they would check if minor boys too were engaged to work in the company.

Community social worker B. Kumari, who visited the aqua plant, said the minor girl who died was staying with her mother. The company staff claimed that the girl was not a worker in the unit. The HR executives of the firm said the workers were engaged based on the Aadhar cards produced by them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US