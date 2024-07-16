GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 20 lakh people likely to witness Rottela Panduga in Nellore this year

Around 2,000 police personnel have been put on security detail at the Bara Shaheed Dargah to prevent any untoward incident during the five-day festival; elaborate arrangements in place, say officials

Published - July 16, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau
The famous Bara Shaheed Dargah lit up ahead of the Rottela Panduga celebrations, in Nellore district on Tuesday.

The famous Bara Shaheed Dargah lit up ahead of the Rottela Panduga celebrations, in Nellore district on Tuesday.

More than 20 lakh people from across the country as well as from abroad are likely to visit the famous Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore to celebrate ‘Rottela Panduga’ from Wednesday.

People cutting across class, caste and creed congregate near Swarnala Lake near the dargah and break bread in hopes of having their wishes fulfilled. The dargah witnesses an ever-increasing number of visitors every year.

The district administration and Rottela Panduga festival committee members have made all arrangements for the five-day festival. As many as 2,000 police personnel have been appointed on security detail at the dargah. Also, the festival is monitored round the clock from the control room through drones and 52 CCTV cameras strategically placed around the place of worship.

Acting on directions from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, local Ministers and senior leaders are constantly reviewing the situation with the authorities for effective management of the festival. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana ordered officials to complete all arrangements at the dargah so that devotees are not inconvenienced.

He spoke to officials of all departments along with the Collector on maintenance of toilets, cleanliness of surroundings, health camps, supervision of electricity and fire, convenient arrangements for the disabled, food donation centres, and accommodation for volunteers. He directed the officials to provide drinking water and toilet facilities in the parking areas as well.

The officials explained to the Minister that around 5,000 people were hired privately for the maintenance of sanitation, toilets and other facilities including the parking areas. About 12 drinking water stalls were set up to provide drinking water continuously to the devotees.

Fisheries Department officials said that 45 swimmers will be patrolling on two boats. APSRTC officials said that buses will be run continuously to Kasumuru and AS Peta Dargahs to Nellore. Health Department officials have arranged medicine stalls and ambulances along with specialist doctors at the medical camps.

District Collector O. Anand said that all arrangements were made for the five-day festival. Instructions have been issued to officials who have been assigned duties at the dargah to be punctual and present at the designated places with ID cards. Action will be taken against those who display negligence or are found to be absent, he said.

District SP G. Krishna Kanth said that special attention has been laid on barricading, traffic and parking arrangements. “The Central Crime Station staff have been directed to take proactive measures to prevent theft and crime during the festival. Also, we have arranged anti-sabotage checks with bomb defusal and sniffer dog squads,” he said.

