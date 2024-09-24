GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 2 lakh devotees likely to attend Sirimanotsavam in Vizianagaram

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas and Vizinaagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapapati Raju invite Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to attend the festival

Updated - September 24, 2024 06:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
The deity at Sri Pydimamba temple where the annual Sirimanotsavam is held in Vizianagaram.

The deity at Sri Pydimamba temple where the annual Sirimanotsavam is held in Vizianagaram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 2 lakh people are expected to attend the annual festival of Sirimanotsavam of Sri Pydimamba, which will be celebrated with State honours this year, according to the officials. The festival, which is celebrated on the Tuesday of the Dasara festivities, will be held on October 15th this year.

On the preceding day of the Sirimanotsavam, thousands of devotees will also celebrate the Tholellu festival. Traditional dances such as Tappetagullu, Kolatam, Puliveshalu, and others will showcase the heritage and culture of the historic fort city.

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas, Vizinaagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapapati Raju invited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to take part in the festival.

Mr. Srinivas said that devotees would be allowed to have free darshan this year, and there would not be any special queue lines with ₹50 and ₹100 tickets. Meanwhile, the temple authorities are decorating the temple and making arrangements for hassle-free darshan. The temple has already acquired properties adjacent to the temple to have more space for parking and other facilities. They identified a tree in Denkada mandal and offered prayers for the tree, which will be carved as Sirimanu, from which priest Bantupalli Venkata Rao will bless the devotees on behalf of the deity.

Published - September 24, 2024 06:53 pm IST

