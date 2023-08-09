Over 2 lakh devotees from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka take part in Adi Krithika festival in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

August 09, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Around two lakh devotees from several parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu thronged the hill shrine of Lord Muruga at Gudivanka in Gudipala mandal of tri-State Kuppam junction on August 9 (Wednesday) to take part in the ‘Adi Krithika’ celebrations.

The annual festival is considered a significant fusion of the Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cultures.

Thousands of devotees were seen trekking the hillock since August 8 (Tuesday) evening, carrying kavadis (a wooden pole tied with offerings to the Lord at both ends). The temple has a history dating back to a century ago.

What the legend says

Legends have it that during the British rule, some devotees from Karnataka were walking through the forests toward the Muruga temple at Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu. At dusk, they were chased by a herd of wild elephants. Running for life, the devotees started chanting ‘Harom Hara’, and trekked the hillock. The elephants too reached the top of the hillock. To everyone’s surprise, the elephants, instead of attacking the devotees, lifted their trunks and blessed them. Manifesting atop the hillock, Lord Muruga had sought the elephants to spare his devotees. As a token of devotion, a small temple was built there, and it gradually rose to prominence.

The highlight of the festival is that the devotees perform several tough feats such as piercing their skin with sharp objects and pulling weights with hooks clinging to their backs. Tonsuring their heads, the devotees including women and children sing in praise of Lord Muruga. Food is cooked atop the hill and offered to the Lord. Several traditions followed at the temple resemble that of Tiruttani temple.

The Kuppam police made elaborate arrangements for the festival. Around 200 personnel were deployed.

The APSRTC officials plied special services to Gudivanka temple, located 17 km from Kuppam.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees offered prayers at the temples dedicated to Lord Muruga at Palamaner and Chittoor. Over 20,000 devotees from across Chittoor district reached Tiruttani, Palani, and Maruthamalai in Tamil Nadu and offered prayers to the Lord.

The deity of Lord Subrahmanya Swamy was taken out in a procession from the Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti in Tirupati district.

