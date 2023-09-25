‘Over 2 lakh dengue kits kept ready in Dr. YSR health clinics’

September 25, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Vemireddy Ramireddy on September 24 (Sunday) said tests for all fevers, including malaria, dengue, typhoid, are available free of cost at all government hospitals.

Confirmatory tests for dengue are being conducted only at Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals, he said, adding that more than 2 lakh dengue RDT kits have been kept ready in all Dr. YSR health clinics.

He asked officials to take strict action against private labs running without permits, not complying with rules and charging exorbitant rates for tests.

