ADVERTISEMENT

‘Over 2 lakh dengue kits kept ready in Dr. YSR health clinics’

September 25, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Vemireddy Ramireddy on September 24 (Sunday) said tests for all fevers, including malaria, dengue, typhoid, are available free of cost at all government hospitals.

Confirmatory tests for dengue are being conducted only at Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals, he said, adding that more than 2 lakh dengue RDT kits have been kept ready in all Dr. YSR health clinics.

He asked officials to take strict action against private labs running without permits, not complying with rules and charging exorbitant rates for tests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US