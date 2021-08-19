Over 19 lakh persons receive first dose of vaccine in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 August 2021 01:03 IST

The Health Department has intensified the vaccination drive for COVID-19 in the district, amidst fears of an impending third wave of the pandemic.

As of August 17, over 26.11 lakh doses have been administered in Visakhapatnam district. Among them, around 19.63 lakh people received the first dose, while around 6.48 lakh have received both the doses and are fully vaccinated.

According to statistics from the Health Department, there are 7,48,093 people in the age group of 45 to 59. Among them, 6,80,542 people were given the first jab, while 2,57,476 people received both the doses. There are 4,01,818 people above 60 years of age. Among them, around 3.11 lakh people received the first dose, while 1.73 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 5,89,405 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years were administered the first dose of vaccine, while 29,786 people in the same age category have been administered both doses. The first dose was administered to 3,93,048 women with children below five years of age, 23,709 pregnant women, 18,933 teachers, 1,833 people who were to go abroad, and 1,51,882 private persons.

Officials said that most of the registered healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. Out of 69,737 healthcare workers who had registered for the vaccine, 68,787 were administered the first dose, while 56,854 workers had completed both the doses. Similarly, 98.8 % of frontline workers were given the first dose.

70 new cases reported

Meanwhile, the district recorded 70 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, ending Wednesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,54,475. The toll also rose to 1,067 after one more person succumbed to the infection.

As many as 111 persons who were undergoing treatment for the virus had recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of recoveries to 1,52,159. The number of active cases stands at 1,249.