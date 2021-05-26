Over 18,000 new COVID cases in State

Positivity rate stays over 20%

The State reported 99 new deaths due to COVID and 18,285 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate, which indicates the incidence of infections, continues to be above 20%. The positivity rate of the 91,120 samples tested in the past day was 20.07% and that of the 1.88 crore samples tested so far was 8.64%.

For the past 18 days, the daily positivity rate was not less than 20%, that is, 20 out of every 100 samples tested have been turning positive.

Also, since May 5 when the 18-hour curfew was imposed, 20.15 lakh samples were tested and the positivity rate was 21.99%, with 4.43 lakh infections reported. During the same period, 2,138 persons succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the cumulative tally jumped to 16,27,390 and the toll reached 10,427 with a recovery rate of 87.56% and death rate of 0.64%.

The active cases tally came down to 1,92,104 and total recoveries stand at 14,24,859 with 24,105 recoveries in the past day.

New deaths and cases

Nearly one-third of the deaths in the past day were reported by two districts Chittoor (15) and West Godavari (14) while Kadapa reported no death.

Vizianagaram reported nine deaths while Anantapur, East Godavari, Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam reported eight deaths each. Kurnool reported six and Guntur, Krishna and Srikakulam reported five each.

East Godavari reported the highest infection tally of 3,296 cases in the past day, while remaining districts reported less than 2,000 infections. They include Anantapur (1,876), Chittor (1,822), Visakhapatnam (1,800), West Godavari (1,664), Guntur (1,217), Srikakulam (1,207), Nellore (1,149), Prakasam (1,056), Kurnool (1,026), Kadapa (877), Krishna (652) and Vizianagaram (639).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,14,467), Chittoor (1,80,422), Guntur (1,45,719), West Godavari (1,36,063), Anantapur (1,32,651), Visakhapatnam (1,31,984), Nellore (1,14,085), Kurnool (1,11,247), Srikakulam (1,05,888), Prakasam (1,03,119), Kadapa (91,723), Krishna (84,917) and Vizianagaram (72,206).