Over 18,000 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) settled 18,410 cases (17,447 pending cases and 963 pre-litigation cases) during the National Lok Adalat (NLA) conducted on Saturday under the guidance of APSLSA chief patron and High Court Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and executive chairman and High Court judge Justice Rakesh Kumar.

APSLSA member-secretary V.R.K. Krupa Sagar stated in a press release that the NLA was organised in all districts and six Benches were constituted in the High Court. The Chief Justice and five other judges presided over them.

A total of 330 Lok Adalat Benches were set up in the districts and judicial officers of different cadres presided over them.

The total settlement amount in 18,410 cases (at 4.30 p.m.) was ₹38.23 crore.

The six Benches in the High Court settled 966 cases.

APSLSA secretary M.V. Ramana Kumari said in a release that the Chief Justice has identified 1,795 cases as fit for settlement before the NLA and he settled 894 cases during pre-sittings held with all stakeholders.