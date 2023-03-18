HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 1,800 police personnel deployed for CM’s Tiruvuru visit, says CP

March 18, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

Tharun Boda

NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata along with Chief Minister’s Programme coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram and others inspected the arrangements made for the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Tiruvuru in the district, on Saturday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in a public meeting there on Sunday.

Mr. Rana said that tight security had been arranged in coordination with all the departments concerned and over 1,800 police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order and regulate traffic.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.