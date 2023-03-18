Over 1,800 police personnel deployed for CM’s Tiruvuru visit, says CP

March 18, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata along with Chief Minister’s Programme coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram and others inspected the arrangements made for the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Tiruvuru in the district, on Saturday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in a public meeting there on Sunday.

Mr. Rana said that tight security had been arranged in coordination with all the departments concerned and over 1,800 police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order and regulate traffic.