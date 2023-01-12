Over 1,700 small, medium industries to be set up in Chittoor district

January 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHITTOOR

As many as 1,785 small and medium-scale industries will be set up to employ 7,635 people in the Chittoor district in the coming months, said Collector M. Hari Narayanan.

The Collector chaired the District Industrial and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

He said that the District Industries Centre and the APIIC should work to increase employment opportunities through the establishment of industries in the district. “Enthusiastic industrialists want the authorities to work towards the establishment of industries in the district. As many as 68 applications have been received through the single desk portal from December 7 till date and 36 applications have been approved while 32 are not under consideration,” Mr. Narayanan said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) for the financial year 2022-23, District Industries Centre, AP Khadi and Village Industries Board, Khadi, and Village Industries Commission have to complete 284 targets in Chittoor, including the grounding of 151 units.

Later, the Collector unveiled posters related to the 2023 Global Investors Summit.

District Forest Officer C. Chaitanya Kumar Reddy, District Industries Centre General Manager Chandrasekhar, APIIC Zonal Manager Soni, and senior officials of the revenue, social welfare, and APSPDCL, and representatives of the food industries were present.