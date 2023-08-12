HamberMenu
Over 16.36 lakh Andhra Pradesh residents take part in Swachh survey so far

August 12, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh stood second in the number of citizens surveyed for the Swachh Survekshan-2023, which ends on August 16.

The Swachh Survekshan began on July 7, 2023, and all the urban local bodies in the States and Union Territories are participating in it.

Citizen feedback is part of the survey, and 16.36 lakh people from Andhra Pradesh submitted their feedback so far through various platforms, including Swachh Survekshan web portal, Swachhata app, Swachh Vote For Your City App and My Gov web portal.

Madhya Pradesh led the rank list in participation with 26.62 people submitted their feedback. Visakhapatnam topped the cities in the country with the highest number of feedback submissions.

Meanwhile, urban local bodies in the State requested citizens to take part in the survey for a better Swachh ranking and further improvement of services and sanitation in their respective cities and towns.

