Over 15,000 devotees pray at SKML temple on first Thursday of Margasira month

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 December 2020 00:33 IST

As many as 15,000 devotees had darshan of the presiding diety at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta on the first Thursday of the Margasira month.

Darshan began at 12.05 a.m. amid chanting of Vedic mantras after toli puja and panchamrutha abhishekam. Vizag South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and temple executive officer S.J. Madhavi participated in the toli puja. Devotees were allowed for darshan after toli puja. Only those who took slot tokens were allowed for darshan.

Arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free darshan. Water was supplied by GVMC personnel to devotees in the queue lines. About 1,000 annadanam packets were distributed in adherence to COVID norms. Gayatri Hospitals rendered free medical service.