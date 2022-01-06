Over 15 lakh teens vaccinated in state

VIJAYAWADA

06 January 2022 23:50 IST

The State has vaccinated over 15 lakh teenagers of 15 to 18 age group that is eligible for vaccination during the first four days of the special vaccination drive.

As of 9 p.m. on Thursday, 15,44,687 doses were administered to the beneficiaries according to the CoWin portal. The State has set a target of vaccinating about 25 lakh beneficiaries in the first five days, and a total of 40 lakh such beneficiaries were identified.

