Over 13,500 take APRCET

A total of 13,574 candidates have attended the APRCET (Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test), that was conducted from November 8 to 11.

Andhra University was given the responsibility to conduct the APRCET, for the second time on the trot, and the examination was held in 10 cities, including Hyderabad in Telangana, across 14 centres.

As per a release from AU, about 16,885 had registered for the test and 13,574 had taken it.

The examination was held for 70 subjects for admission into M.Phil and Ph.D, in the 14 State universities.

The preliminary key will be kept on the APRCET website on November 13, and the objections if any on the preliminary key can be sent with documentary evidence on or

before November 15, by 5 p.m. through email aprcetobjections2019@gmail.com

For further information the candidates may consult APRCET 2019 office phone: 0891- 2730148, 2730147 or through web:

sche.ap.gov.in/RCET.