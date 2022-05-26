Over 13,000 to take Civils preliminary exam in NTR district

Over 13,000 candidates are likely to take the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in the NTR district on June 5.

District Collector S. Dilli Rao, in an online review meeting, asked the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements at the 33 examination centres.

He said a total of 13,785 candidates had applied for the test in the district, and 1,332 invigilators, 33 supervisors, and 94 assistant supervisors had been appointed for conducting the examination.

A special examination centre would be set up at KBC ZP Boys High School in Patamata where 58 specially-abled candidates would take the examination, he said.