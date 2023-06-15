ADVERTISEMENT

Over 12,000 people downloaded Disha app in two days, says Bapatla SP

June 15, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - GUNTUR

The district stood second in the State in the number of downloads during the mega drive, says Vakul Jindal

The Hindu Bureau

The Bapatla District Superintendent of Police, Vakul Jindal, said that the Disha app is like a potent weapon that can be used for the protection of women during emergencies.

At a press conference at Bapatla on Thursday, he said the entire Police Department worked hard to create an awareness on the Disha SOS mobile application in the district as part of a mega drive held on June 14 and 15 across the State. The police officers, staff and ward/secretariat women police of each police station in Bapatla district visited villages, bus stands, railway stations, important intersections, colleges, schools, and factories under their jurisdiction and encouraged women to download the app and register themselves. 

More than 12,000 people downloaded the app during the drive placing Bapatla district in the second place in the State, Mr. Jindal said.

The app is useful for not just women but everyone as it ensures quick police help in emergency situations. By just pressing the SOS button of the app or shaking their mobile phone, people can send a message to the nearest police station through the location control room for immediate response from the police personnel, Mr. Jindal said.

