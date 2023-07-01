Over 12,000 documents handed over to applicants at Jagananna Suraksha camps in Krishna district

July 01, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials conducted Jagananna Suraksha camps in Krishna and NTR districts on Saturday and distributed thousands of certificates sought by the public.

The camps were held at 38 locations in Krishna and 42 in NTR district under the ward and village secretariats.

Along with the distribution of the certificates applied for during the door-to-door survey, other services were also provided by the mandal and municipal officials.

In Krishna district, 12,447 documents such as income, birth, death and other certificates were handed over to the applicants.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh attended a few camps in Bantumilli mandal. Over 643 officials of various departments took part in the camps.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao along with the Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the camp at the 57th municipal division of Vijayawada. Mr. Rao said that 11 types of certificates and documents were being issued at the camps and in the 57th division 1,055 documents were distributed.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu urged the public to make use of the programme.

