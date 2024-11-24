 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Over 1,200 artistes converge on SVU campus in Tirupati to perform Kolatam

Published - November 24, 2024 11:24 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
1,250 artistes performing mass Kolatam at SVU campus in Tirupati on Sunday.

1,250 artistes performing mass Kolatam at SVU campus in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Around 1,250 artistes converged on Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus in Tirupati on Sunday to participate in the mass ‘Kolatam’ conducted by Annamayya Dance Academy, for securing a position in the Wonder Book of Records.

The event was organised by Ram Babu, an employee of the university who is locally known as ‘Tirupati Annamayya’ in recognition of his measures to popularise the saint poet’s compositions. Students from local private schools participated in the mammoth event.

Titled as ‘Brahmamokkate Parabrahmamokkate’ after a popular composition beginning with these words, the programme was conducted in the presence of representatives from Wonder Book of Records.

The event was formally inaugurated by SVU vice-chancellor Ch. Appa Rao, National Sanskrit University vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi and SVU Registrar M. Bhupathi Naidu. The guests acknowledged the efforts that went into the event such as training the artistes in the Kolatam dance form.

Published - November 24, 2024 11:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.