Over 1,200 artistes converge on SVU campus in Tirupati to perform Kolatam

Around 1,250 artistes converged on Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus in Tirupati on Sunday to participate in the mass ‘Kolatam’ conducted by Annamayya Dance Academy, for securing a position in the Wonder Book of Records.

The event was organised by Ram Babu, an employee of the university who is locally known as ‘Tirupati Annamayya’ in recognition of his measures to popularise the saint poet’s compositions. Students from local private schools participated in the mammoth event.

Titled as ‘Brahmamokkate Parabrahmamokkate’ after a popular composition beginning with these words, the programme was conducted in the presence of representatives from Wonder Book of Records.

The event was formally inaugurated by SVU vice-chancellor Ch. Appa Rao, National Sanskrit University vice-chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi and SVU Registrar M. Bhupathi Naidu. The guests acknowledged the efforts that went into the event such as training the artistes in the Kolatam dance form.