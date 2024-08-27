GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 1.2 lakh women to be benefitted from Lakhpati Didi scheme in Nellore

More women SHGs will be provided financial assistance in a phased manner, says DRDA Project Director Sambasiva Reddy

Published - August 27, 2024 12:14 am IST - Nellore:

Sarath N _12123

Over 1.2 lakh women in SPS Nellore district will be benefitted from Lakhpati Didi Yojana, the scheme introduced by the Central government recently.

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has already identified these women and has set a target to provide necessary livelihoods to increase their annual income to above ₹1 lakh.

“After surveying their basic economic details, the Community Resource Persons have initially selected 1.2 lakh women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in the district and they will be given financial assistance to improve their income levels. All women from BPL families will be covered in a phased manner,” DRDA Project Director Sambasiva Reddy told The Hindu.

“However, the Centre has not yet announced the details about the interest reimbursement. As the banks offer loans to the SHGs, the Central and State governments are planning to make them free of interest to the beneficiaries. The guidelines have not yet come,” he said, explaining that the main objective of the Lakhpati Didi scheme is to enhance income and expand business opportunities.

The efforts are being made to improve the living standards of women SHGs in the district by providing necessary training, marketing facilities and credit facilities for various businesses. Nearly ₹105.75 crore worth Lakhpati Didi loan amount cheques were given to 869 women SHGs in the district on Sunday.

The household income of a Lakhpati Didi, a SHG member, is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding ₹10,000, so that it is sustainable. While launching the scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that it would benefit around three crore women across the country.

