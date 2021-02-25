Over 1,157 police personnel take COVID vaccine shot in Prakasam

ASP takes the lead in Ongole, encourages others to get the jab

With elections getting over, police personnel in large numbers turned up at the session sites to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in South Coastal districts on Wednesday.

‘Good response in Nellore’

The health officials, who have been striving hard to convince the selected beneficiaries to get vaccinated, breathed easy as over 1,097 police personnel came to take the jab in SPSR Nellore district and another 1,157 police personnel in Prakasam district.

“We planned to cover over 3,000 police personnel in the next two days itself,” SPSR Nellore District Medical and Health Officer S. Rajyalakshmi said while overseeing the programme at the nine session sites set up exclusively for the purpose in the district.

Prakasam Additional Superintendent of Police(ASP) B. Ravichandra took the lead by taking the vaccine in Ongole to instil confidence among his colleagues. Coverage among the staff members of the Panchayatraj department was not up to the mark. Now that the elections to gram panchayats are over, the vaccination programme might pick up pace in the coming days, hoped health officials in Prakasam district, where 4,075 police personnel are being targeted for vaccination by Friday.

“We planned to cover over 14,000 village volunteers and sanitary workers also under the second phase. The district health administration is fully geared up to implement the third phase of vaccination programme for elderly persons and those suffering comorbidity condition from March 1,” they added.