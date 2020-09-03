Over 10k cases eighth day in a row in A.P.

Death toll up to 4,125; overall tally crosses 4.55 lakh

Andhra Pradesh has again reported over 10,000 new infections in a day making it the eighth consecutive day. With 10,392 new infections reported in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, the tally has increased to 4,55,531. The death toll went up to 4,125 with 72 new deaths.

As many as 8,454 patients have recovered in the past day and the number of recoveries also increased to 3,48,330 registering a recovery rate of 76.47%.

With 1,03,076 active cases currently, Andhra Pradesh continues to be in the second position in the country after Maharashtra. In the past eight days, 83,892 infections were reported.

The overall positivity rate has slightly increased to 11.85%, as a total of 38,43,550 samples were tested so far, including the 60,804 samples in the past day.

The tests per million ratio has gone up to 71, 976 and the cases per million also increased to 8,531.

About 7.20% of the State’s population has been tested so far and 0.85% of the 5.34 crore population was infected.

New deaths and cases

Nellore and Chittoor continue to see a large number of deaths daily. In the past day, Nellore reported 11 deaths while Chittoor reported 10 deaths. The latter has so far witnessed 439 deaths, highest in the State. West Godavari reported nine deaths while Prakasam reported eight, Visakhapatnam and Krishna reported six each, East Godavari, Guntur, Anantapur and Srikakulam reported four each, Vizianagaram reported three, Kadapa reported two and Kurnool reported one death.

East Godavari and Chittoor reported over a thousand new infections at 1,199 and 1,124 respectively. They are followed by Nellore (942), Guntur (900), West Godavari (885), Anantapur (810), Prakasam (800), Kadapa (800), Kurnool (697), Visakhapatnam (675), Srikakulam (603), Vizianagaram (560) and Krishna (397).

The district tallies of infections are as follows: East Godavari (61,810), Kurnool (46,255), Anantapur (42,394), West Godavari (38,939), Chittoor (38,841), Visakhapatnam (38,194), Guntur (37,278), Nellore (32,681), Kadapa (27,913), Srikakulam (25,310), Prakasam (24,518), Vizianagaram (21,511) and Krishna (16,992).